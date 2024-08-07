TDLR Safeguards Consumers With Online List of Revoked Licenses

Complete TDLR administrative penalties list also available

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) maintains a database of all violations that resulted in administrative orders during the past two years – including penalties and license revocations and suspensions, as well as people who have been issued cease and desist orders because of unlicensed activity.

TDLR recently issued cease-and-desist orders against:

An athletic trainer in Houston whose Texas athletic trainer license was revoked after his license was suspended by the Board of Certification of the Athletic Trainer.

The most recent license revocations include:

A massage student license in San Antonio was revoked and an administrative penalty of $10,500 was assessed after they operated a massage establishment without a license, performed massage therapy without a license, allowed an employee to engage in sexual contact in the massage establishment and failed to provide an initial consultation to each client before a session and obtain the client’s signature on the consultation document.

Eight massage establishment licenses in Houston were revoked and the owner agreed to leave the massage therapy business in Texas after TDLR suspected that human trafficking could be happening at the establishments.

A massage establishment license in Plano was revoked and the owner agreed to a lifelong ban from the massage industry in Texas after they allowed an employee to engage in sexual contact in the establishment.

A barber shop license in El Paso was revoked after the owner failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

A cosmetology esthetician/manicure salon license in Houston was revoked after the owner failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

A cosmetology manicurist license in Corpus Christi was revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

A combative sports contestant license in Atascosa was revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

An electrical apprentice license in Atascosa was revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

A massage establishment license in Houston was revoked and an administrative penalty of $10,000 assessed after the owner allowed an employee to reside on the premises and allowed an employee to engage in sexual contact in the massage establishment.

An air conditioning and refrigeration technician license was revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

An esthetician/manicurist salon and manicurist license in Cibolo were revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

An esthetician/manicurist salon and manicurist license in Mesquite were revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

An electrical apprentice license in Houston was revoked after the licensee failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

A cosmetology esthetician student permit in Houston was revoked and an administrative penalty of $14,500 was assessed after they operated a cosmetology salon without the appropriate license, performed or attempted to perform cosmetology without a license and failed to comply with an order previously issued by the TDLR Executive Director.

The most recent license suspension includes:

A massage therapist license in Dallas was suspended for six months and an administrative penalty of $2,500 was assessed after they engaged in sexual contact with a client during a session.

Checking whether someone is licensed is an important part of determining whether to allow that person to provide a service or whether to allow them into your home.

Hiring someone who’s properly licensed protects you because it ensures that person has undergone a criminal background check, and that they have completed any required training, exams, and continuing education covering important health and safety rules.

Most licensees are happy to provide their license number. If they’re reluctant to share it with you…that might be a clue.

Report unlicensed activity or file a complaint.