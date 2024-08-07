Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Bend County Today

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Bend County is closed today due to weather and air quality. It will reopen again tomorrow weather permitting.

Center location:

Katy Mills Mall (parking lot)

5000 Katy Mills Cir,

Katy TX 77494

Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find a Disaster Recovery Center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .