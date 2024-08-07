Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Bend County Today

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Bend County is closed today due to weather and air quality. It will reopen again tomorrow weather permitting.
Center location:
Katy Mills Mall (parking lot)
5000 Katy Mills Cir,
Katy TX 77494
Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find a Disaster Recovery Center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.
All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.
For the latest information visitfema.gov/disaster/4798 Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.