Protecting Our Water: National Water Quality Safety Month Kicks Off

August is National Water Quality Safety Month

HOUSTON – August is National Water Quality Safety Month, a time to recognize the importance of clean and safe water in maintaining public health and promoting sustainable ecosystems. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is committed to raising awareness about water quality issues and encouraging communities to protect our water resources.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), access to clean water is essential for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Contaminated water can lead to serious health issues, including stomach illnesses, reproductive issues, and brain disorders. Ensuring water quality is a shared responsibility that involves individuals, communities, and government agencies.

Key Facts about Water Quality:

Health Risks : Contaminated water can carry harmful bacteria, viruses, and chemicals. The CDC notes that waterborne diseases can cause a range of symptoms, from mild gastrointestinal distress to severe, life-threatening conditions.

: Contaminated water can carry harmful bacteria, viruses, and chemicals. The CDC notes that waterborne diseases can cause a range of symptoms, from mild gastrointestinal distress to severe, life-threatening conditions. Common Contaminants : Common water pollutants include pathogens (such as E. coli and Giardia), chemicals (such as lead and pesticides), and physical contaminants (such as sediment and debris).

: Common water pollutants include pathogens (such as E. coli and Giardia), chemicals (such as lead and pesticides), and physical contaminants (such as sediment and debris). Prevention: Regular testing of water supplies, proper disposal of chemicals, and maintaining septic systems are critical steps in preventing water contamination.

How You Can Help:

Conserve Water : Use water-saving fixtures and appliances, fix leaks promptly, and practice water-efficient landscaping.

: Use water-saving fixtures and appliances, fix leaks promptly, and practice water-efficient landscaping. Proper Disposal : Safely dispose of hazardous materials like paints, oils, and medications to prevent them from entering water supplies.

: Safely dispose of hazardous materials like paints, oils, and medications to prevent them from entering water supplies. Community Involvement: Participate in local clean-up efforts, support policies that protect water sources, and educate others about the importance of water quality.

HCPH highlights that there are approximately 1,200 public drinking water systems in the county, ranging from the largest in Texas (City of Houston) to some of the smallest. HCPH protects drinking water safety by assessing compliance with health-based standards set by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Through inspections and monitoring, HCPH identifies issues affecting drinking water quality and ensures public systems meet regulatory standards.

Join us in celebrating National Water Quality Month by taking steps to protect our water today and for future generations. For more information, visit hcphtx.org.