Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center raises nearly $77,000 during triumphant event Chaired by Derek Goff, Will Leaman, George Millas and Jonathan Rao

SUGAR LAND (Aug. 6, 2024) – The Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, celebrated an extraordinary success at its 5th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament. Chaired by Derek Goff, Will Leaman, George Millas, and Jonathan Rao, the event took place on May 3 at the Greater Houston Gun Club, raising a record-breaking $77,000 to support the Discovery Center’s outreach and free and reduced admissions programs. These funds ensure that no child or family is turned away due to financial constraints.

The event attracted over 100 participants, who formed 28 enthusiastic teams, making this the most attended tournament in its five-year history. Guests enjoyed a delicious catered lunch by Demeris BBQ, adding to the day’s festivities.

The tournament saw impressive performances, with Jeff Jordy, Greg Carney, John Perkins, and Jake McCurry from team Cast Concrete taking first place by hitting 352 targets. Close behind, Ryan Rose, Zach Wooley, Jake Ewing, and Trey Crawford with Partners in Building secured second place with 347 targets. The top flurry team was Will Leaman, Tanner Thompson, Mark Baker, and Trey Crawford from Allied Concrete.

The success of the event was bolstered by the generous support of various sponsors. Diamond Level supporters included Allied Concrete, Harris Construction, CWT Construction, Johnson Development, and Anchor Excavation. Gold Level sponsors were Crostex Construction and Newmark Homes, with libations provided by Suntory Global Spirits.

ABOUT FORT BEND CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER

Ranked as one of the “Top 10 Things to Do in Sugar Land” on TripAdvisor and Fort Bend Star’s Reader’s Choice Awards “Best Local Museum” in 2017 and 2019, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is a Playground for Your Mind™. It is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning that improves the trajectories of all children. Located at 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498 in the Historic Imperial Market, the Discovery Center offers a multitude of innovative exhibits and bilingual learning programs for kids ages birth to 12 years. HOURS are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800. Also, “like” on Facebook, www.facebook.com/FortBendDiscoveryCenter Can your mind come out to play?™