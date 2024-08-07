Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 0.3 percent less than in August 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Aug. 2024) Recipient Aug. 2024

Allocations Change from

Aug. 2023 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$770.3M ↓ 0.2% ↑ 1.6% Transit Systems $251.3M ↓ 1.2% ↑ 1.2% Counties $74.2M ↓ 1.4% ↑ 1.1% Special Purpose Districts $115.6M ↑ 1.4% ↑ 4.4% Total $1.2B ↓ 0.3% ↑ 1.8%

For details on August sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.