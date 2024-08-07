Cast Theatrical’s Melodrama Tradition Returns with MALES ORDER BRIDES

Rosenberg, TX – Cast Theatrical Company is proud to continue its annual melodrama tradition, where audience members are a vital part in each production, from cheering on the heroes to booing and even throwing popcorn at the villains.

In Males Order Brides by Billy St. John, the unscrupulous lawyer Big Harry Deal has promised mail order brides for four of the town’s love starved townsmen. He has hired actress Starr Billings to impersonate four fiancés, with his ultimate plan to lure the bridegrooms in a mine shaft and blow them up, leaving all their insurance money for himself and Starr.

The hilarious climax with all four fiancés seen simultaneously (in a frenzy of costume changes for our actress Stephanie Phillips, who plays Starr Billings) makes for a hilarious evening of theatre for the whole family!

The rest of the cast includes Tim Rhoades, a new face and teacher at Leaman Junior High School, playing the big, bad villain Harry Deal. Playing the four bridegrooms are Daniel Giles as Forrest Green (and our hero), Andrew Phillips as C.D. Nickels and James Hernandez as Grubby Shurtz, Omar Darwiche as Lucky Betts. Ivannah Bandalan is Calico Shurtz, our heroine; Alex Hylton and Zelda Azua round out the cast as Trinket La Glitz and Tiara Rhinestone, respectively, as well as Gina Washington as Melody Keys. Danielle Mari serves as Assistant Director.

“We have several returning CAST actors as well as some new faces,” said Darin Mielke, the Director of this year’s melodrama. “This is the second time I have had the pleasure of directing a melodrama in the last three years. This cast and crew have been a wonderful group to work with in preparing this show.”

Performances run through August 25 at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm.

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running volunteer community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.