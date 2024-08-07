18th Annual Houston White Cane Safety Day

English: These activities are financed under the TWC Federal Vocational Rehabilitation grant.

For the Federal fiscal year 2023 (October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023), TWC anticipates expending $243,212,287 in Federal Vocational Rehabilitation funds. Funds appropriated by the State pay a minimum of 21.3% of the total costs ($65,824,926) under the Vocational Rehabilitation program. Revised May 2023.

For purposes of the Supported Employment program, the Vocational Rehabilitation agency receives 94.7 percent of its funding through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. For the 2023 Federal fiscal year, the total amount of grant funds awarded are $1,482,250. The remaining 5.3 percent ($82,347) are funded by Texas State Appropriations. Revised May 2023.

For purposes of the Independent Living Services for Older Individuals who are Blind program, the Vocational Rehabilitation agency receives 90 percent of its funding through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. For the 2022 Federal fiscal year, the total amount of grant funds awarded are $2,202,209. The remaining 10 percent ($244,690) are funded by Texas State Appropriations. Revised May 2023.