Vaccines Save Lives: Keep Yourself, Your Loved Ones, and Your Pets Up to Date on Immunizations

August is National Immunization Awareness Month

HOUSTON – In celebration of National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins the global community in highlighting the importance of vaccination to protect our community against vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines are among the most effective tools for preventing serious diseases. Vaccination not only protects individuals from illnesses but also helps to prevent the spread of diseases within communities, especially those that can cause outbreaks.

Despite the benefits of vaccination, there are still communities worldwide where access to vaccines remains a challenge. Through initiatives like National Immunization Awareness Month, organizations and government agencies aim to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and improve access to immunization services for all.

HCPH encourages individuals and families to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date on recommended vaccines. Vaccines are available for people of all ages, from infants to older adults, and play a critical role in keeping individuals and communities healthy.

HCPH provides a variety of low-cost clinical services, including immunizations, across Harris County. Eligibility to receive these services is based on household size and family income. For information about which immunizations HCPH provides at our clinics, please visit our Immunizations and Vaccinations page. Community members interested in receiving vaccinations can visit our Health Services page to find the nearest clinic or call the Patient Appointment Call Center at (832) 927-7350 to schedule an appointment.

Pets need vaccines too! Families should keep their beloved pets in mind when it comes to scheduling routine immunizations. Harris County Pets (HCP) offers the following immunizations for dogs and cats:

DA2PP

Bordetella/parainfluenza

Rabies

Canine influenza

Leptospirosis

FVRCP

FeLV

Community members in Harris County and beyond can call 281-999-3191 and PRESS 1 (one) to schedule an appointment at HCP. Follow Harris County Pets on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on free pet immunization events in your area.

To learn more about vaccines and National Immunization Awareness Month, visit the CDC’s website.