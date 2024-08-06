Communities In Schools of Houston encourages parents and guardians to prepare for a healthy and productive school year for students of all ages

Houston, August 6, 2024 – Communities In Schools (CIS) of Houston, an educational nonprofit that serves campuses across Houston-area school districts, encourages students and parents to start the 2024-2025 school year with a good game plan to maximize success. To empower students to realize their potential in school and beyond, regardless of race or socioeconomic background, CIS provides a range of services benefiting both kids and families, starting in Pre-K.

At least one full-time Student Support Manager is embedded on each CIS partner campus to deliver these services – counseling, academic support and health and human services, including mental health. Students and families also receive tailored referrals to community resources with more than 300 CIS community partners, including volunteers, social service agencies, mental health providers, educators and companies.

“We take a holistic approach to our work and recognize the importance of family engagement in a student’s success,” says Lisa Descant, CEO of Communities In Schools of Houston. “CIS helps bridge the gap for tens of thousands of at-risk students who may need extra academic help, mental health services, visits to the dentist and opportunities for college prep and workforce readiness. Our research-based model works – 99% of CIS students stay in school, while 98% of our high school seniors graduate.”

“The pressures on students today are many,” Descant continues. “These can include academic difficulties, anxiety, depression, unstable home environments, financial issues and bullying. With a new school year starting, our staff of trained social work professionals and mental health counselors offer guidance for parents and students in navigating challenges and opportunities on our school campuses.”

“We know the first weeks of school are critical to a successful school year. Students who miss days at the outset of the academic year are more likely to become chronically absent and struggle in their classrooms,” says Descant.

CIS has practical tips for parents, guardians and students to help everyone get off to a good start and set the stage for a smooth transition from summer break to the school year.

Stay positive.

When discussing the return to school with your child, ask if there’s anything they are concerned or anxious about. Show you have confidence in their ability to be engaged in school and learn the material. Using positive and encouraging language can help foster a “can do” attitude.

Be organized.

Students whose school supplies are accessible on the first day are already ahead of the game. When they’re equipped with what they need, they’re less likely to feel nervous about starting school. Go over important information about transportation, schedules and back-to-school activities. Establish a daily routine.

Encourage good study habits.

A consistent homework routine can positively impact the school year. Work with your child to set homework goals at the beginning of the new school year. Not only do good study habits translate into better grades, but the process of setting goals and sticking to them is a valuable life skill.

Make good attendance non-negotiable.

School attendance is a strong predictor of student success, sometimes even more so than test scores. Students should try to be in school every day to avoid falling behind in fundamental reading and math skills, which can impact future learning.

Prioritize the basics: sleep, exercise and nutrition.

Make sure your child eats healthy meals, drinks plenty of water, gets exercise and has a good sleep routine. All of these contribute to better school performance.

Tune in to your child’s mental health.

Many children and teens have had mental health challenges over the past few years. Let your child know he or she can talk about how they’re feeling in a judgement-free zone. Look for any changes in behavior, including signs of anxiety, depression, apathy or anger. On CIS campuses, Student Support Managers can assist students through counseling and referrals.

To learn about being part of Communities In Schools of Houston, parents should contact their school principal, child’s teacher or guidance counselor to see if CIS is on that campus. If so, they can ask for more information about how their child can be a part of the program and access needed services.

CIS of Houston is on Pre-K, elementary, middle and high school campuses in five school districts in the Houston area (Alief, Houston, Royal, Spring and Spring Branch), as well as Harmony Public Schools, Lawson Academy and the Lone Star College system. For information, go to cishouston.org.

About Communities In Schools of Houston

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) is an organization that empowers every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond. During the 2023-2024 school year, CIS served 163 school campuses across Greater Houston. CIS places at least one full-time staff member on each partner campus to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. We collaborate with more than 300 community partners each year to help students see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. CIS works alongside students, families, alumni, and stakeholders to create meaningful change that impacts lives today and generations to come.