ANNOUNCING THE NEW KATY HOME IMPROVEMENT EXPO

September 7-8 at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas with FREE admission.

Katy, Texas (August 6, 2024) … RJC Productions, producers of the popular Spring Katy Home & Garden Show recently announced an addition to its annual line-up—the new 2024 Katy Home Improvement Expo, happening September 7-8 at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. The expo, organized by the same team which has delivered 19 years of home and garden expertise, promises an exciting fall experience for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike FREE and open to the public.

From kitchen and bathroom remodels to outdoor living spaces, our curated exhibitors bring you the tools and inspiration to transform your house into the home of your dreams. Join us for a weekend of exclusive deals, hands-on demonstrations, and insightful seminars to elevate every corner of your home.

Explore cutting-edge trends in home improvement, from smart technologies to sustainable materials. Find expert advice under one roof. Chat with industry professionals. Get personalized advice on remodeling, decorating, and home maintenance. Whether you are planning a small update or a major renovation, you will find valuable insights here.

The latest trends in home improvement await at the new Katy Home Improvement Expo plus special guests like Charley Fisher (upper right) with Urban Garden Plants and Andrea Bohn (lower right) doing a gut health workshop.

Robyn Cade, President of RJC Productions and founder of the Spring Katy Home & Garden Show said, “We’re thrilled to bring this new show…the Katy Home Improvement Expo to our community with FREE admission just in time for fall and holiday home remodeling. This event is the perfect timing for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts to discover the latest trends, products, and services in home improvement. Our goal is to inspire and equip attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to transform their living spaces. We look forward to a successful event that showcases the best of what the home improvement industry has to offer.”

A slate of special guest speakers featuring a broad range of wellness, gardening, and inspiration will be on hand during the weekend including Charley Fisher from Urban Garden Plants, who will help homeowners get cranking on fall garden plans with two free workshops Just add water: A Fall Garden Starter Kit including a starter kit complete with seedlings, plants and fall plan, plusThe Beginner’s Guide to Fall Container Plants.

Both workshops are free and held each day, but space is limited so register at Urban Garden Plants online.

The Posh Plank serves up a slate of ideas on fall and holiday grazing boards at Charcuterie BOARDing School. And a bread-tastic Sourdough & Gut Health Workshop will be presented by health and wellness expert and enthusiast Andrea Bohn from Juice Plus. Get everything you need to make bread at the show and bake at home including a mixing bowl, starter, a dutch whisk, tea towel, mini spatula, and mason jar plus a 103-year-old sourdough dehydrated mother to keep the process going. Register online.

The bespoke woodworking husband and wife team Kellie and Jason Sartain, owners of Sartain’s Awesome Shoppe in Bellville, Texas will entertain and educate with their workshop How to survive…Renovating a house with a spouse! The Sartain’s current project, the complete renovation of a vintage farmhouse for their toughest client yet…themselves. Hear about everything from unexpected structural surprises to lively discussions about design choices all while raising six kids—you can expect plenty of humor from the Sartain’s. Workshops will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 7 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Bring the whole family. There is plenty for the younger set to explore like the feature area Tinker Town Kid’s Zone on Level 2 and the Youth Entrepreneur Market which gives students ages 6 – 17 the chance to market their own youth business featuring a wide array of products designed, marketed, and run by young people in the community.

Want to spruce up your home? Enter to win a $250 Show Shopping Spree at katyhomeimprovementexpo.com

Let your home sparkle this holiday season. Mark your calendar and embark on a journey to a more beautiful, functional home! September 7 -8 at the Merrell Center in Katy. Admission is absolutely FREE for everyone. The hours are Saturday September 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday September 8 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visit katyhomeimprovementexpo.com for details.