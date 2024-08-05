WINNERS OF LIBRARIES’ “WE ARE FORT BEND” PHOTO CONTEST ANNOUNCED

Winners of Fort Bend County Libraries’ amateur photo contest, “We Are Fort Bend: Summer Splendor,” were announced on Saturday, August 3. All of the entries will be on display in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library in Richmond, as well as in a virtual gallery on the Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) website, through September 13.

First place was awarded to Miranda S. Domec for her photograph, “Beauty After the Storm,” which was taken after a stormy night in Needville, Texas.

Second place was awarded to Chris and Jennafer Chaddrick for their photograph, “Sunset in Simonton,” featuring two horses on a country road at sunset.

Third place was awarded to Christopher B. Williams, Jr. for his photograph, “Painted Lady,” featuring a Painted Lady butterfly at Jones Creek Ranch Park.

Amateur photographers were invited to enter original photographs for the contest in June and July. Winning photographs were determined by popular vote on FBCL’s website and social media.

The exhibit features original photographs that portray the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County – from hidden gems in our communities to favorite places and scenes around town. Sixty-three photographs were entered into the competition.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and it can be viewed during regular library hours. The exhibit can also be viewed on an online gallery on FBCL’s website.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.