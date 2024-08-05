Nourish to Flourish: Empowering Harris County Families through Breastfeeding 

August is National Breastfeeding Month

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) proudly joins communities across the nation in celebrating August as National Breastfeeding Month, declared on August 6, 2011, by the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee (USBC). This year’s theme, “Nourish, Sustain, Thrive,” shines a light on why protecting, promoting, and supporting lactation is so important for the human life cycle, honors the incredible work organizations are doing to make the world a little more friendly for new parents and families, and highlights how individuals, funders, and policymakers can contribute to a strong and sustainable lactation field.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in four infants are exclusively breastfed as recommended by the time they are 6 months old. Disparities in breastfeeding rates are evident, with about three-quarters (77%) of Black infants ever being breastfed, which is below the national average of 83%. Approximately 60% of birthing persons stop breastfeeding sooner than they plan, often due to a lack of support or resources.

The CDC also states that low rates of breastfeeding add more than $3 billion a year to medical costs for the birthing parent and child in the United States. Breast milk is the ideal first food for babies. It contains antibodies that help protect against illnesses. Infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of:

Asthma

Obesity

Type 1 diabetes

Severe lower respiratory disease

Ear infections

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

Stomach and gut infections (diarrhea/vomiting)

A dangerous gut problem called necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) if they are born too early

Breastfeeding offers several benefits for the birthing person’s health and well-being. Breastfeeding can help lower a birthing person’s risk of:

High blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes

Ovarian cancer

Breast cancer

HCPH is dedicated to improving the nation’s health by working collaboratively to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding. HCPH has introduced the Maternal Health Bill of Rights (MHBOR), a comprehensive resource that outlines the fundamental rights of mothers, birthing persons, and families. This Bill of Rights includes a Breastfeeding Bill of Rights category, ensuring that all mothers and birthing persons have access to the information, resources, and support they need to breastfeed successfully. The rights emphasize the importance of informed choices, access to breastfeeding-friendly environments, and support from healthcare providers and employers.

HCPH’s Maternal and Child Health Program (MCHP) offers comprehensive support, including personalized home visits, emotional support, and prenatal and postpartum care resources. Additionally, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, provides essential nutrition support to pregnant and breastfeeding individuals, recent mothers/birthing persons, and children under 5.

HCPH also advocates for workplace lactation support, which benefits families and yields significant returns on investment for employers, such as lower healthcare costs, reduced absenteeism, improved job satisfaction, and increased productivity.

For a list of resources, visit the HCPH’s Breastfeeding Resources page. For more information, visit the CDC’s Breastfeeding page.