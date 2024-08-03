Women in Jazz Association, Inc. presents a Youth Jazz Jam Session                                      



Austin, Texas – Women in Jazz Association, Inc. will host a free Youth Jazz Jam Session on August 18, 2024 @ 3:00-5:00 pm at the Texas Music Museum, 1009 E. 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702. Bring your instrument or voice or just come and listen to some great music. The Youth Jazz Jam will be hosted by Dr. Jeremy George, Director of Jazz Studies at Huston-Tillotson University. The house band will be Ryan Howard-piano, Dr. Jeremy George-bass, and Joshua Berry-drums. Everyone is welcome, and participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Just complete the sign-in sheet when you arrive!

Register at www.youthjamsession24ATX.eventbrite.com. Walk ins are welcome!

Keep jazz alive. Come and Jam with Women in Jazz. For more information, call 512-258-6947 or visit womeninjazz.org/events.

This project is supported in part by the City of Austin Economic Development Department.