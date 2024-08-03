The Promised Land: How Urban Farming Nurtures Souls and Communities

Rachel Lockhart Folkerts, Farm Programs Director, Plant It Forward

Sunday, September 8, 2:30 p.m. central, online

Established in 2011, Plant It Forward (PIF) empowers refugees to develop sustainable farms that provide fresh, healthy food to our community. PIF's programs provide education, land, and market access to a network of over 60 new American growers from our city's Congolese, Sudanese, Rohingya, Burmese, and Liberian communities. In her talk, Farm Programs Director Rachel Lockhart Folkerts shares how PIF's urban farmers are bending our local food system towards food sovereignty and resiliency, and explores the impact of this work on the health and social cohesion of our communities. And, find how faith communities and people of faith can get involved in the important work of Plant It Forward. Time for Q&A with the speaker will be provided following her talk.