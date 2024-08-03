Disaster Recovery Center in Austin County Closing August 3

AUSTIN – The Disaster Recovery Center in Austin County will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 3.

Center location:

Austin County

Bellville Police Department Training Center

162 N Chesley St.

Bellville, TX 77418

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.