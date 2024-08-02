Texas WIC Celebrates 50 Years of Service During National Breastfeeding Month

AUSTIN – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC, is celebrating 50 years of service in Texas this August as part of National Breastfeeding Month. Texas WIC’s theme, “Support Every Step of the Way,” highlights the variety of ways Texas WIC staff provides support to moms and their families in reaching their personal breastfeeding goals.

Since 1974, Texas WIC has provided breastfeeding assistance to more than 7 million women. Today, the program serves more than 780,000 women, infants and children each month.

“Texas WIC helps moms during every stage of breastfeeding,” said Amanda Hovis, nutrition education and clinic services director for Texas WIC. “Whether it’s pregnancy preparation classes, support with latch or milk supply, or coming up with a plan for breastfeeding and returning to work, WIC is here to help families every step of the way.”

Texas WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms. The program also provides a free breast pump to eligible women who are unable to get one through their health plan.

Texas WIC recipients receive fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese and other healthy foods, and are offered breastfeeding and nutrition classes and one-on-one counseling from pregnancy to their child’s fifth birthday.

WIC benefits are provided at no cost to eligible pregnant women, breastfeeding moms and families with children younger than 5. Pregnant women can apply as soon as they learn they are pregnant. Anyone with children under the age of 5 can apply for WIC, including dads, foster parents, guardians or grandparents. WIC recently updated its income guidelines to allow more families to participate.

For more information or to apply, visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 800-942-3678.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission administers WIC in Texas. Find more information on WIC benefits and eligibility at TexasWIC.org.