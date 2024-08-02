Texas State Library and Archives Commission Awards $130,667 in Texas Reads Grants

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has announced $130,667 in Texas Reads Grants for libraries across the state in 2024-2025. Fifteen applications were recently approved by TSLAC, with agency commissioners awarding the grants at their Friday, Aug. 2 meeting.

TSLAC’s Texas Reads Grant Program supports public libraries in their efforts to promote reading and literacy within local communities through programs that actively encourage people to read and to develop a lifelong love of reading. Libraries may offer programs in basic literacy; early childhood literacy; family literacy; English as a Second Language; computer and digital skills; and other related skills necessary to function on the job and in society. Libraries often also use their awards to offer literacy classes, author visits, book clubs and discussion groups, and childhood and summer reading programs.

“TSLAC is proud to support public libraries throughout the state as they deliver these critical literacy services to their communities,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz. “The funds provided by our federal partners allow libraries to continue the work they do so well in supporting education, digital opportunity and workforce development.”

Texas Reads Grant recipients include: Alvarado Public Library, Arlington Public Library System, Balch Springs Library – Learning Center, Burnet County Library System, El Paso Public Library, Harris County Public Library, Hewitt Public Library, Honey Grove Library & Learning Center, Houston Public Library, Judy B. McDonald Public Library, The Library at Cedar Creek Lake, Little Elm Public Library, Nueces County Public Libraries, Rowlett Public Library and Tyler Public Library.

“On behalf of the Commission, I am very excited to see the agency support these crucial projects,” said Texas State Library and Archives Commission Chair Dr. Martha Wong. “With funding from IMLS and support from TSLAC, Texas libraries continue to demonstrate how essential they are in providing transformational programs to the citizens we serve.”

The projects supported by TSLAC’s Texas Reads Grants represent innovative programs and services that will enhance the ability of Texas libraries to meet the informational, educational and economic goals of their communities. The grant period begins Sept. 1, 2024, and will end Aug. 31, 2025. More information can be found at www.tsl.texas.gov/grants.

Funding for these awards comes from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in Washington, DC.