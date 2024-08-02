Sen. Cruz Statement on Release of Americans Wrongfully Detained by Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement today following news that multiple Americans will be released from their wrongful imprisonment in Russia.

Sen. Cruz said, “I’m pleased that these wrongfully detained Americans will finally be reunited with their loved ones here at home. Their release was long overdue. I have long called on Vladmir Putin and the Russian government to release them and for the United States to increase pressure on Russia until they did so. Their unjust detention is finally over.

“Hostage negotiations are among the most difficult and wrenching tasks that our diplomats face. It requires wrenching choices regarding the demands made by hostage-takers, and all too often about leaving Americans behind. This blackmail is precisely why hostage-taking regimes should be treated as out of bounds by the civilized international community.

“Today’s news revealed that Americans have indeed been left in unjust detention in Russia, and we must recommit ourselves to securing their release. I remain committed to advocating for every Texan and American who is being wrongly detained abroad, including Mark Swidan, a Texan who remains unjustly detained by the Chinese Communist Party, and Austin Tice. I call on the Biden administration will redouble its efforts to secure his freedom.”