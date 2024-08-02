Regents approve plan to build 10 stormproof community shelters worth $254.5 million

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University System Regents today approved a plan to build 10 storm shelters worth $254.5 million across the state.

Regents voted to commit about $25 million in matching funds to apply for up to $229 million in Hazard Mitigation Assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

“This allows us — for just 10-percent of the cost — to build storm shelters at campuses that will be used as basketball arenas, convocation centers or even lab space most of the time, thanks to FEMA,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

A safe room is a hardened structure specifically designed to meet the FEMA criteria and provide near-absolute protection in extreme wind events, including tornadoes and hurricanes.

Regents authorized TDEM to apply for the following safe room projects:

Texas A&M University-Texarkana could build a $16.4 million multiuse facility that will be used for volleyball, cheer and dance team practices, office space, community and campus events when its not being used as a tornado shelter.

Texas AgriLife Research Station in Beeville could build a $10 million multiuse facility that will be used for community events and offices when it’s not a hurricane shelter.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen could build an $8.5 million tornado shelter that will be used for physical education courses, indoor recreational activities and student gatherings.

Texas A&M-McAllen could build an $17.8 million hurricane shelter that will also have a gymnasium, multipurpose activity room and a weight room.

Texas A&M University-Commerce could build a $20 million tornado shelter with basketball and pickleball courts, as well as banquet space.

Tarleton State University could build a $30 million tornado shelter that will also be used as a laboratory space for agricultural and environmental research.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi could build a $56.8 million hurricane shelter that will double as a 4,000 seat basketball arena, where they will also be able to host events such as commencements, student convocations, guest lectures, faculty and staff meetings.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio could build a $30.3 million hurricane shelter/athletic center.

West Texas A&M University could build a $14 million tornado shelter that will also serve as an athletic facility.

If FEMA approves the projects, construction could begin in 2025.