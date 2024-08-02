Periwinkle Foundation’s Camp Periwinkle wraps up 40th anniversary summer camp at Camp for All with 134 children and teens from Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center

HOUSTON, August 1, 2024 – The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camp Periwinkle hosted 134 campers at Camp For All in Burton, Texas, for a week-long, overnight camp for children ages 7-15 who are currently being treated or were previously treated for cancer at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center and their siblings.

Since inception, Periwinkle’s signature program — Camp Periwinkle — has allowed more than 5,000 campers to experience a week of pure joy, freedom and emotional healing. This year marked Camp Periwinkle’s 40th anniversary, since being founded in 1984 by Paul Gerson, M.D.

Camp Periwinkle transforms the world for children living with cancer. Campers at Camp Periwinkle enjoyed typical summer camp experiences from July 21-27, including water activities, horseback riding, zip lines, archery, wheelchair basketball, ropes courses, games, arts & crafts, fort building, cooking with Carrabba’s, and nighttime pool parties. Although rain fell for a few days, the campers and counselors adjusted by doing rainy day activities like karaoke, hot wheels cars, “minute to win it” and indoor sports.

“We were excited to celebrate 40 years of our signature camp which positively impacts the lives of these children by promoting independence and self-esteem, as they interact with compassionate counselors and volunteers,” says Doug Suggitt, Executive Director for the Periwinkle Foundation. “No family ever pays for any of our camps or other services. That’s why our fundraising is so important.”

“This is the highlight of the year for so many of these kids, and every effort is made to ensure they have the time of their lives, while incorporating best practices for their health and safety,” Suggitt continues. “Our staff and Texas Children’s Hospital medical personnel are onsite the entire week.”

“Camp was really fun, exciting and cool. There were tons of fun things to do, and I was never bored! I always did everything. The food was so good it made my stomach and tongue go to heaven!”– Liam – Age 10

The Periwinkle Foundation’s goal is to create a world of joy and healing beyond medicine. This is accomplished through camps throughout the year, the Periwinkle Arts in Medicine Program and the Long-term Survivor Program.

For more information about the Periwinkle Foundation and its programs and events, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org.

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Camp Periwinkle Photographers

About The Periwinkle Foundation

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families.