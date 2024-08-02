Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land Hosts Clifford-Themed Safety Event at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center To Launch New Clifford Book

Sugar Land, Texas – August 1, 2024 – Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land, in partnership with the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center (FBCDC), successfully concluded its Summer Educational Series with a fun-filled, complimentary event for members and community participants. Families from around the Greater Houston area, including Katy, gathered July 30 to celebrate the launch of the new book, Clifford Takes a Drive, and to discuss driving safety through engaging activities and demonstrations.

“The Summer Education Series is a wonderful opportunity for us to discuss driving safety in a way that resonates with children and families,” said Derek Brown, Vice President of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “Connecting the message to a recognizable character like Clifford helps the lessons extend across generations and we get to do it in the perfect environment at the FBCDC.”

The event featured the special reading of Clifford Takes a Drive, a new collaborative book by Scholastic and Mercedes-Benz USA, which highlights the importance of proper passenger safety along with an interactive education station covering seat belt best practices. Following the book reading, children enjoyed designing their own Clifford dog ears, getting Clifford-themed face paintings, and participating in interactive car safety demonstrations, all designed to educate and entertain.

“Partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land for this event helps us achieve our mission of providing meaningful and educational experiences for children,” said Tracy Golden, Chief Development Officer at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. “We are excited to see our community come together to learn about driving safety in such a fun and engaging way.”

Guests were treated to open and free access to the FBCDC, providing the ideal environment to complement the instructions from the new book. Children received a copy of the Clifford Takes a Drive book, a Clifford plush toy, a Clifford themed t-shirt and a delightful Clifford cookie to take home, making the day memorable for all attendees.

The event marks the successful conclusion of Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land’s Summer Education Series, which has included the story of the first summer road trip taken by automotive pioneer Bertha Benz. This initiative is part of the dealership’s ongoing commitment to community involvement and the promotion of driving safety.