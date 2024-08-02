Jordan High School Graduates  Place at National Educators Competition

KATY, TX [August 2, 2024] – Jordan High School Class of 2024 graduates Madeline Tecson and Ashlyn McGuire placed at this year’s national Educators Rising Competition, held this summer in Washington, D.C.

Madeline and Ashlyn placed second and third, respectively, in the Interactive Bulletin Board category. They were each required to share with judges how they would use their boards in the classroom, and how they would offer differentiated instruction to meet their students’ various needs.

“Congratulations to Madeline and Ashlyn for representing not just Jordan but also Katy ISD at such a prestigious conference,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education Director for Katy ISD. “It’s impressive to see Jordan advance to the national competition in their first year of participation.”

In addition to their time at the conference, Madeline and Ashlyn were invited to tour the White House, and visited local museums and historical landmarks.

Madeline will be attending the University of Houston and plans to major in education, and Ashlyn will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas and plans to major in speech pathology.

Educators Rising is committed to building the next generation of highly-skilled educators, guiding young people from high school into their teaching careers. Visit educatorsrising.org to learn more.

Jordan High School 2024 Graduates at National Educators Rising Conference Photo Gallery