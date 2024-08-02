DPS Announces SafeDRIVE Enforcement 

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol (THP) is increasing enforcement efforts – along with fellow law enforcement partners in bordering states – as part of the Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement or SafeDRIVE initiative. This concentrated highway enforcement will run Aug. 6-8, 2024, on Interstates 10, 20, 35, 40 and 45.

SafeDRIVE aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along major interstate corridors where a large number of the nation’s fatal CMV collisions occur. This enhanced enforcement campaign will focus on both passenger vehicles and CMVs, looking for aggressive drivers, speeders, tailgating, failure to wear safety belts, distracted drivers and motorists driving under the influence. SafeDRIVE will also help ensure CMV drivers are following industry regulations.

DPS reminds all drivers to follow these safety tips:

Stay out of blind spots . Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides.

. Large trucks and buses have huge blind spots on all four sides. Pass safely . Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure the truck or bus is visible in your rearview mirror before you pull in front.

. Make sure you can see the CMV driver in their side mirror. Signal clearly and safely pass the truck or bus. Don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure the truck or bus is visible in your rearview mirror before you pull in front. Don’t cut off large vehicles . It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

. It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop. Don’t tailgate . Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot.

. Tailgating a truck or bus puts you in a blind spot. Buckle up. Wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death, make sure to buckle up.

Wearing a seatbelt can be the difference between life and death, make sure to buckle up. Put the phone down. Texting while driving in Texas is illegal.

All road users should share the road safely and have a heightened sense of awareness driving on our Texas highways. Together, we can make the state’s roads safer for all.