Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Galveston, Nacogdoches Counties Aug. 2

AUSTIN — FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Galveston and Nacogdoches counties Aug. 2 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl. Center locations:



Galveston County

Galveston County Health District

9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway

Texas City, TX 77591

Nacogdoches County

Nacogdoches Expo and Civic Center

3805 NW Stallings Dr.

Nacogdoches, TX 75964

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any center can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Residents in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Orange, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To shorten wait times at Disaster Recovery Centers, Texans are encouraged to apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before going to a center for follow-up help. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.