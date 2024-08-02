Cruz, Warnock Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Provide Alternative Pathways for Aspiring Military Leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) introduced the bipartisan Improving Military Recruitment at Senior Military Colleges Act to establish a system to allow applicants to the Nation’s Military Service Academies (MSAs), including the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy to elect to have their information shared with Senior Military Colleges. This bipartisan bill ensures that highly qualified candidates not provided the opportunity to attend the MSAs are given the opportunity to consider alternative paths to military service.

Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13) and Marc Veasey (D-Texas-33) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Throughout my tenure, I have been proud to nominate many highly qualified and talented Texans to our nation’s Military Service Academies, and I recognize the challenges many deserving candidates face due to the high level of competition. Those reasons are why I initiated a program, in partnership with Texas A&M, that successfully provided an alternative pathway for aspiring military leaders. Now, I am proud to be working with Sen. Warnock to expand this proven model nationwide, and to ensure the United States Armed Forces attract the best officer candidates to face future challenges. I call upon the Senate to expeditiously advance this legislation.”

Sen. Warnock said, “The Improving Military Recruitment at Senior Military Colleges Act will help connect aspiring leaders who desire a world-class military education and training with our nation’s storied military schools like the University of North Georgia, which is a win for our state and for our country. I am proud to help lead this bipartisan effort with Senator Cruz, and will always be proud to support Georgia’s military communities.”

Rep. Jackson said, “Having spent nearly my entire career in the Navy, I am deeply concerned with our military’s recruitment crisis and will do anything I can to address this issue, including encouraging young, patriotic Americans to begin their military training while working toward their degrees. As the only Aggie in Congress, I have seen firsthand the critical role that senior military colleges, like Texas A&M, play in preparing young men and women to join our great military. Students should have as many options as possible when voluntarily pursuing a life of service, and this legislation will help them do just that. I want to thank my colleagues for joining me in this important legislation, and I will continue fighting to strengthen and support our military so we are ready for any threat our nation may face.”

Rep. Veasey said, “The bipartisan Improving Military Recruitment at Senior Military Colleges Act will expand military service opportunities for our next generation of leaders. Our legislation will help qualified military recruits break through barriers by ensuring that they are aware of the full range of higher education pathways to the military, such as colleges with military programs like Texas A&M, rather than just the service academies.”

Read the full text of the legislation here.