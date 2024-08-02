Annual Student Update Required for All Current Katy ISD Students

KATY, TX [August 2, 2024] – All current Katy ISD families are required to complete the Annual Student Update for the 2024-25 school year, which can be accessed through PowerSchool. Parents can log into PowerSchool within the Home Access Center using their log-in credentials. – All current Katy ISD families are required to complete the Annual Student Update for the 2024-25 school year, which can be accessed through PowerSchool. Parents can log intousing their log-in credentials.

After logging into the Home Access Center, the Annual Student Update can be found in the “Registration” tab.

“The Annual Student Update allows parents to review and update their student’s information, including contact information, photography permissions and opt-in selections,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support in Katy ISD.

A current student is defined as:

A student who was enrolled in the District on or before June 28, 2024

A student who attended a Katy ISD school in the 2023-24 school year but who moved within the District’s boundary

A student who has moved from elementary school to junior high, or junior high to high school

Families of students enrolled in the District on July 26 or after will not have to complete the update process.

Please note, parents of students entering sixth grade and ninth grade will need to provide a current utility bill (i.e. water, gas, electricity) as proof of residence. The entire bill must be uploaded to PowerSchool.