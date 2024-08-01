Two Weeks Remain to Apply for FEMA Assistance After April 26- June 5 Storms and Flooding in Texas

AUSTIN — Texans who sustained losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 have until Aug. 15 to apply for federal assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Panola, Polk, San Jacinto, Rusk, Sabine, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses can apply in several ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc .

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Aug. 15 is the deadline for physical disaster loan applications.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at @femaregion6.