Sandra Navarre Ross Celebration of Life 8-7-24

Mrs. Sandra Navarre Ross was born on September 9, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Reverend Arthur and Mrs. Rita Navarre, and sister to Arthur J. Navarre. Sandra was the devoted wife to Mr. Walter Ross for 34 wonderful years. She was the devoted mother of Iyanna Mitchell and Dana Wilson and bonus-mother to Shelantha Ross Sylva and LaJay Lee. She was the grandmother to Ernest Williams IV, Tyler Spencer, Gavin Oliver, Phillip Livas II, Wynton Joseph, Karmell Joseph, Ross Joseph, Devante Lee, Devin Lee, Jordan Lee and Cessileh Lee, and Godmother to Danielle Daniels and Erica Bickham.

Sandra was a member of the Katy Business Association, where she served as Vice-President. She was also a member of Angels Surviving Cancer, Inc., where she served as treasurer. She also served in the media ministry at the Church without Walls. Sandra was an amazing person and showed love to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

Sandra’s funeral services will convene on Wednesday, August 7,2024, at the Church Without Walls Ministries, 5725 Queenston Blvd., Houston, TX 77084. Visitation: 1:00PM to 2:00PM; Service: 2:00PM. The family requests that all attendees wear the colors of pink and white, in honor of Mrs. Ross’ favorite colors.