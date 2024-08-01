Interfaith group presents the Walk on Earth Gently multifaith statement

Living the Change Weekly Discussion Group

Tuesdays, Sept. 3 – Nov. 19, 6 p.m., online

Scientists tell us that we must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030. That may seem like a very high hurdle. But, it translates to only a 7%/year reduction, starting now. Participants in this course will leave with a personalized plan to achieve this goal through targeted lifestyle changes that will also save them money. The course was developed in response to the Walk on Earth Gently multifaith statement. Inspired by religious teachings to turn away from consumerism & to seek balanced relationships with all people and the planet, Walk on Earth Gently invites you into a journey of Living the Change that the world needs. This program focuses on making personal lifestyle changes in three areas: transportation, energy, and food but will be customized for participants’ carbon footprints. Anticipated schedule/topics to be covered are given below, but may be altered based on participants’ footprints. Join us in accepting the Walk on Earth Gently invitation and committing to a sustainable lifestyle, via a weekly online discussion group. Can’t make it every week? Join us as you are able. Are you ready to commit to a more sustainable lifestyle? Then join us on this journey to Living the Change. You’ll leave with a plan. Register for this course on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/living-the-change-weekly-discussion-group-tickets-952360735597. For more information, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.

Sep. 3: Introduction & Transport, week 1

Sep. 10, Sep. 17 & Sep. 24: Transport, weeks 2, 3 & 4

Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15 & Oct. 22: Energy, weeks 1, 2, 3, & 4

Oct. 29, Nov. 5 & Nov. 12: Food, weeks 1, 2 & 3

Nov. 19: Food, week 4 & closing