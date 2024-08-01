Houston Running Co. Announces Annual Houston Turkey Dash – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Family 1-mile and Kids Dash

Houston, TX — Houston Running Co. is excited to announce the annual Houston Turkey Dash – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Family 1-mile and Kids Dash, taking place on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 2024, at Delmar Stadium, Houston, TX. Thanksgiving Day events have been a longstanding tradition for years, Houston Running Co. is honored to bring this tradition back to the Houston community. This family- friendly event promises a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit, all while supporting a great cause.

Embrace the spirit of gratitude and community as we come together to support The HRC Foundation and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Houston Turkey Dash – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Family 1-mile and Kids Dash is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a brisk walk with friends and family, this event is the perfect way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

7:00 am Location: Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX 77092

Participants are encouraged to dress in festive Thanksgiving attire. The course will take runners and walkers along a scenic route, offering a mix of beautiful landscapes and cheering spectators.

Proceeds from the Houston Turkey Dash will benefit The HRC Foundation, and their partners, Ainsley’s Angels, The Asher Houston Animal Sanctuary, Girls on the Run and LifeGift Organ donation. The HRC Foundation is committed to supporting their community partners, inspire and empower runners through endurance events that promote physical health, foster community connections, and encourage personal growth.

By participating in the Houston Turkey Dash, you are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle but also contributing to a worthy cause.

Highlights of the Event:

Houston Turkey Dash Participant T-shirt for all registered participants

Houston Turkey Dash Participation Medals

Overall and Age Group Awards

Post-race refreshments and entertainment

Family-friendly activities and games

“We are thrilled bring a Thanksgiving Day event back to Houston, and to host the inaugural Houston Turkey Dash,” said Graham Schooley. “This event was our blended family’s first family tradition, and while we celebrate it a little differently now, we are honored to be able to share our tradition with others. It’s a opportunity for the community to come together, give thanks, get active, and support a meaningful cause. We encourage everyone to join us for a fun and festive start to their Thanksgiving Day.”

For more information on how to register and sponsorship opportunities for the Houston Turkey Dash, please visit https://www.houstonturkeydash.com/ or contact Randi Schooley, randi@houstonrunningco.com for more Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @houstonrunco @houturkeydash for updates and announcements.

About Houston Running Co.

Houston Running Co., created in 2007, driven by a passion for running… the passion still exists today! Our calendar of events is designed to keep you running all year.

Houston Running Co. and RA Sports Mgmt have grown from our original event in 2009 (green6.2) to hosting over 50+ events annually throughout South Texas. HRC strives to provide a safe, supported course, encouraging atmosphere, and most importantly, a memory to last a lifetime. We celebrate every finish; your accomplishment is shared by our entire staff!

Houston Running Co. supports businesses by creating unique opportunities to showcase their products and services through event sponsorship and media exposure, setting a foundation for longstanding relationships and ongoing visibility.