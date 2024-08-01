Harris County Voter Registration

Sunday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church

2353 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005

If you are not registered to vote in Harris County, or if you have moved & need to update your registration, you can do so at Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston on Sept. 15. To check if you are registered, and at what address, see https://www.hctax.net/Voter/Search. Bring your TX driver’s license, or state-issued i.d. to register. Or, if you don’t have these forms of identification, you can register using the last 4 digits of your social security number. Get ready to vote by registering/updating your registration in September! For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.