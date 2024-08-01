Mondays, September 9 – October 28, 6 p.m., online

As people of faith and conscience, we believe elections are a referendum on the values that will shape our future. How can we renew our fragile democracy, which is imperative to creating policies that protect communities and our Sacred Earth? How do we honor the human dignity and worth of every person? Given our mutual interdependence, how do our faiths call us to live in the world? What policies will prioritize the common good and confront future crises in equitable and just ways? Many of the defining moral issues of our time are on the ballot, and the challenges they present are daunting. To move forward in a spirit of hope, and to resist despair and cynicism, join this weekly discussion group where we’ll navigate the urgent moral questions raised by the coming election, allowing you to discern a faithful path forward. Can’t make it every week? Join as you are able, or for those topics most of interest to you. The topic for each week’s discussion is given below. All attendees receive an electronic copy of the Faithful Voter Reflection Guide from Interfaith Power & Light, plus supplemental materials provided by the facilitator. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions. Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faithful-voter-reflective-discussion-group-tickets-952364988317. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.

Sept. 9: Introduction to the course

Sept. 16: Protecting Our Sacred Earth

Sept. 23: Protecting Democracy & Voting Rights

Sept. 30: Loving Our Immigrant Neighbors

Oct. 7: Building an Economy of Inclusion

Oct. 14: Pursuing Restorative, Racial & Environmental Justice

Oct. 21: Respecting the Dignity of LGBTQ+ People

Oct. 28: Creating a More Peaceful & Just World