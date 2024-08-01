Collectible clocks by the New Haven Clock Company  

Art & Antiques by Dr. Lori





I appraise my fair share of antique and vintage clocks via my public appraisal events and through photo submissions to my website at www.DrLoriV.com. Some of the most intriguing clocks of all types are from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Many clock manufacturers were established in New England, specifically along the shoreline of southern Connecticut.

While the early twentieth century saw the advancement of many New England clock factories, some of the most famous clock shops were based in Connecticut such as Waterbury Clock Company, Seth Thomas, Ingraham Company, Eli Terry, Ansonia Clock company and the subject of this article, New Haven Clock Company.

Connecticut is the home to the manufacturers of many different types of mantle clocks, boudoir clocks, wall clocks, and tall case clocks made by the New Haven Clock Company, known locally as the New Haven Clock Shoppe. From southern Connecticut, the New Haven Clock Company produced clocks featuring cast bronze art nouveau cases, arched wooden cases that recall Gothic buildings, and hand painted ceramic cases as well as mantle clocks, wall clocks, shelf clocks, etc.

In 1884, Chauncey Jerome relocated his clock factory from Bristol, CT to New Haven, CT. The new factory and office location was situated on two acres of land near the predominantly Italian immigrant community of Wooster Square and within proximity to the Mill River and the city of downtown New Haven.

Jerome was trained by Eli Terry, the famed clockmaker. Jerome took great strides in the clockmaking business as he discovered the stamping method for making clock gears rather than utilizing the expensive method of producing gears in cast metal. This production method of stamping out gears was a major cost-saver for the Connecticut-based clock factory. In fact, the stamped gears allowed the New Haven Clock Company to produce the lowest-priced clocks in the world. This was a great boost to business.

The New Haven Clock Company capitalized on its low-cost stamped gear clocks and introduced other clockwork production innovations. For instance, glow in the dark wrist watches with radium-laced dials were mass produced by the firm and shipped to soldiers serving abroad during World War I. The downside was that factory workers working on these products, known as Radium Girls, suffered radiation poisoning.

During World War II, timing fuses and mine relays were produced to support the war effort. Clock production, though reduced, resumed after World War II and eventually, in 1956, the factory closed. Some of the factory buildings were leveled to accommodate the new Interstate highway system, Interstate 91 which connects northern and southern Connecticut from the state’s major cities of Hartford and New Haven, in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Today, collectors seek out New Haven Clock Company clocks in various designs. The firm produced as many as 300 different types of clocks. Most are clearly marked on the clock’s dials. During the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, New Haven clocks were clearly marked with two trademark names: Jerome & Co., which was a mark used until 1904 and New Haven Clock Co. which was a clear mark found on the front dial of many of the firm’s clocks.

