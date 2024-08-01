2025 RODEOHOUSTON® SEASON TICKET ON SALE BEGINS THURSDAY, AUG. 1 AT 10 A.M.

The Houston Livestock Show and RodeoTM has a limited amount of Season Tickets available for the 2025 Rodeo (March 4 – March 23). There is an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.

WHAT: 2025 RODEOHOUSTON® Season Tickets On Sale

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com

2025 SEASON TICKETS (Includes all 20 RODEOHOUSTON® performances)

Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing View NRG Stadium Map. Upper Level: $500; $760 Loge Level: $920 Field Level: $1,240 Club Level: $1,340 Endzone; $1,440 Sideline Action Seats: $3,400 Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $6,180 Chute Seats: $8,240

The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 m. Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59 m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m. The early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season

All Season Tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.



If a desired section of seats is not available on the first floor or club levels, ticket buyers may re- enter the portal to choose from upper-level season tickets. Individual tickets will go on sale at the beginning of 2025, shortly after the star entertainer lineup is announced.