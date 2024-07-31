THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES 2024-25 “BEYOND BROADWAY” SERIES LINEUP

Second season brings three leading Broadway talents to Houston:

Cheyenne Jackson, Adrienne Warren, and Sutton Foster

Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts announces the Beyond Broadway 2024-2025 season bringing top tier entertainment to Houstonians in a fresh new way with intimate and engaging concert performances from Broadway’s biggest names. Beginning October 2024, the second season will include Cheyenne Jackson, Adrienne Warren, and Sutton Foster. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 2. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org for more information.

“This series was born from the Hobby Center’s commitment to presenting the very best of Broadway and showcasing the dynamic musical theater artists who bring that work to life. Our first Beyond Broadway season brought Houstonians the talents of Renée Elise Goldsberry, Patti LuPone and Alan Cumming, connecting audiences to the real people behind Broadway’s most iconic performances,” said Hobby Center CEO Mark Folkes. “With the bar set high, the team has curated a second season everyone should save the dates for.”

Kicking off the new season is television, film and stage star Cheyenne Jackson with Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life playing October 26 in Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center.

2025 brings two Broadway powerhouses with Tony Award®-winners Adrienne Warren and Sutton Foster with Adrienne Warren Live in Concert, February 1 in Zilkha Hall and An Evening with Sutton Foster on April 4 in Sarofim Hall.

“We’re excited to offer audiences unique ways to engage with beloved and celebrated Broadway artists,” said Deborah Lugo, Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education. “Beyond Broadway allows artists to expand their repertoires and invites audiences to connect with them in a more personal way as they share their creativity, personality and talent as themselves rather than through the lens of a character.”

More information on each Beyond Broadway show to be announced at a later date.

THE HOBBY CENTER PRESENTS THE 2024-2025 SEASON OF “BEYOND BROADWAY”:

Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life | October 26, 2024 | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

Get to know the Grammy®-nominated, multi-talented stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter, Cheyenne Jackson, in this intimate concert evening. A versatile and celebrated performer, Cheyenne was most recently seen in “Call Me Kat” as well as the “Saved By The Bell” revival, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” and Disney’s “Descendants 3.” On the small screen, Cheyenne starred in the critically acclaimed HBO biopic of Liberace, “Behind the Candelabra,” and appeared in “American Woman,” “Full Circle,” “Glee,” and “30 Rock.” On Broadway, Cheyenne made his debut understudying both male leads in the Tony Award®-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. He originated the role of Matthew in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz and took on his first leading role in All Shook Up. Additional Broadway credits include Xanadu, Damn Yankees, Finian’s Rainbow, The Performers, and Into the Woods.

Adrienne Warren Live in Concert | February 1, 2025 | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

An intimate concert experience with Tony Award®-winner Adrienne Warren whose talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat. Perhaps most well known for her Tony Award®-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Warren originated the role in numerous workshops, working with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard, and Joe Allen Award nominations. Warren’s performance in the Broadway run has been heralded as “extraordinary” (The Hollywood Reporter), “electrifying” (Rolling Stone) and “star-making” (The New York Times). In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

An Evening with Sutton Foster | April 4, 2025 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

One of Broadway’s brightest stars comes to the Hobby Center in a one-night-only concert event. Sutton Foster is a Tony Award®-winning actress, singer, and dancer who was most recently seen starring as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Prior, Sutton led the New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress in an acclaimed turn as Princess Winnifred. She is set to reprise the role on Broadway this summer.

