Communities In Schools of Houston presents Houston Bar Association graduation for externship students on Monday, August 5 at South Texas College of Law

WHAT: Communities In Schools of Houston, in partnership with the Houston Bar Association (HBA), presents its annual graduation ceremony for CIS students who participate in HBA’s intensive externship program which provides an eight-week learning experience for CIS of Houston high school juniors and seniors to intern at Houston-area law firms, corporate legal departments, and public interest agencies. The essence of the HBA/CIS partnership is to provide enriching environments in which underserved students can work, learn, and be inspired by legal professionals.
At the end of the internship, the students get to participate in a mock trial. This is a highlight of the program, in which they are able to take what they’ve learned, including stronger critical thinking skills and debate techniques, and apply them to a courtroom setting. It’s part of CIS of Houston’s workforce readiness initiative.
WHO: Special guest speaker is United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
(Media may arrive at 11 a.m. to get pre-event footage and interviews.)
WHERE: South Texas College of Law, 1303 San Jacinto St., Houston, 77002
Potential interviews:
- Kathryn Medina, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Communities In Schools of Houston
- Lisa Descant, CEO, Communities In Schools of Houston
- Students (identified by first names only for privacy purposes)
Onsite media contact: Carol Brejot, 713-503-3885
Link to Houston Bar Association photos here
Link to general video here
Courtesy Communities In Schools of Houston
HBA Graduation Program Schedule
Welcome
Keiara Jones (11:30-11:32)
Partnership Manager, CIS Houston
Michael F. Barry (11:32-11:37)
Former President and Dean, South Texas College of Law Houston
Opening Remarks
David Harrell (11:37-11:42)
HBA President, Locke Lord LLP
Anna Archer (11:42-11:50)
Ashley Brown
John Meredith
HBA CIS Committee Co-Chairs
Student Testimonial (11:50-Noon)
Sarahi Alamilla
HBA CIS Intern, Reynolds Frizzell, LLP
Guest Speaker (Noon-12:30)
Alamdar S. Hamdani
United States Attorney
Acknowledgments (12:30-12:35)
Keiara Jones
Closing Remarks (12:35-12:45)
Kathryn Medina
Director of Strategic Partnerships, CIS Houston
Lisa Descant
CEO, CIS Houston