Communities In Schools of Houston presents Houston Bar Association graduation for externship students on Monday, August 5 at South Texas College of Law

WHAT: Communities In Schools of Houston, in partnership with the Houston Bar Association (HBA), presents its annual graduation ceremony for CIS students who participate in HBA’s intensive externship program which provides an eight-week learning experience for CIS of Houston high school juniors and seniors to intern at Houston-area law firms, corporate legal departments, and public interest agencies. The essence of the HBA/CIS partnership is to provide enriching environments in which underserved students can work, learn, and be inspired by legal professionals.

At the end of the internship, the students get to participate in a mock trial. This is a highlight of the program, in which they are able to take what they’ve learned, including stronger critical thinking skills and debate techniques, and apply them to a courtroom setting. It’s part of CIS of Houston’s workforce readiness initiative.

WHO: Special guest speaker is United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(Media may arrive at 11 a.m. to get pre-event footage and interviews.)

WHERE: South Texas College of Law, 1303 San Jacinto St., Houston, 77002

Potential interviews:

Kathryn Medina, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Communities In Schools of Houston

Lisa Descant, CEO, Communities In Schools of Houston

Students (identified by first names only for privacy purposes)

Onsite media contact: Carol Brejot, 713-503-3885

Link to Houston Bar Association photos here

Link to general video here

Courtesy Communities In Schools of Houston

HBA Graduation Program Schedule

Welcome

Keiara Jones (11:30-11:32)

Partnership Manager, CIS Houston

Michael F. Barry (11:32-11:37)

Former President and Dean, South Texas College of Law Houston

Opening Remarks

David Harrell (11:37-11:42)

HBA President, Locke Lord LLP

Anna Archer (11:42-11:50)

Ashley Brown

John Meredith

HBA CIS Committee Co-Chairs

Student Testimonial (11:50-Noon)

Sarahi Alamilla

HBA CIS Intern, Reynolds Frizzell, LLP

Guest Speaker (Noon-12:30)

Alamdar S. Hamdani

United States Attorney

Acknowledgments (12:30-12:35)

Keiara Jones

Closing Remarks (12:35-12:45)

Kathryn Medina

Director of Strategic Partnerships, CIS Houston

Lisa Descant

CEO, CIS Houston