LIBRARIES SUPPORT JOB SEEKERS WITH NEW “BIG INTERVIEW” ONLINE RESOURCE

Whether you have recently graduated, are transitioning from military service, or simply making a career change, the thought of job hunting and interviewing can be intimidating.

Fort Bend County Libraries now offers access to “Big Interview” — a new, interactive online resource designed to help job hunters improve their interview skills. By cultivating and improving key communication skills, job hunters are able to reduce their nervousness and gain confidence before the “real” interview.

Demonstrations of this free online resource will take place at the following locations in August, but those who are interested may also inquire about this resource at any time at any FBCL location.

Wednesday, August 14 , 11:00 am – Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Rd) Registration is required.

Thursday, August 15 , 10:30 am – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy) Registration is required.

Wednesday, August 21 , 6:00 pm – Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Rd) Registration is required.

Tuesday, August 27 , 2:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City) Registration is required.

Wednesday, August 28, 6:00 pm – University Branch Library(14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land) Registration is required.

ABOUT BIG INTERVIEW

This comprehensive interview-training platform provides instruction based on real-world scenarios and hiring practices, offering immediate feedback and ways to improve.

Job hunters can practice online with mock interviews that are tailored to specific careers/industries, jobs, and experience levels. With a vast library of the most commonly asked questions from more than 100 industries and 1,000+ occupations, Big Interview simulates job-specific interviews and provides personalized practice with industry-specific questions. It then offers feedback on responses, suggestions for ways to improve them, and tips on how best to answer questions.

With more than 200 video lessons, expert insights, and interview hacks, Big Interview’s online interview-preparation tool combines training and practice to help improve skills and build confidence.

The “Learning Area” offers robust instruction covering every step of the job-search and interview process with both video and written lessons for every type of learner.

In the “Practice” section, the mock interview practice and recording tool offers limitless opportunities to practice answering all types of interview questions, with immediate feedback.

In the “Resumés” section, job seekers can upload their resumé for immediate feedback, suggestions for improvement, and tips for getting past automated AI bots that do the initial screening of applications. Big Interview evaluates resumés for readability, credibility, and format, as well as “ATS” (Applicant-Tracking Systems) fit.

Library cardholders can access Big Interview remotely through the Fort Bend County Libraries website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. Simply click on the “Research” tab, then “Digital Resources & Databases,” select the “Subject” option, and choose “Career & Job Help.”

Fort Bend County Libraries offers free access to Big Interview for library cardholders.

The demonstrations are free and open to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).