July 29, 2024

Dear Katy ISD Parents and Guardians,

Parents and Guardians are invited to learn more about the Class 1:1 Program, HAC, Pay-N-Go, Canvas, Katy 1 Source, student passwords and more at any of the district’s parent technology meetings.

These meetings are all via zoom and will begin on Friday August 2 at 1:00 p.m. and end on August 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Date Time Zoom Link Friday, August 2 1:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/81597165006 Tuesday, August 6 1:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/82049358107 Tuesday, August 6 6:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/82392697458 Thursday, August 8 1:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/89615626160 Thursday, August 8 6:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/89527325311 Friday, August 9 1:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/83413865353 Monday, August 12 1:00 PM https://katyisd-org.zoom.us/j/85187374881

Katy ISD