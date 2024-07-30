Fort Bend County Health and Human Services’ Environmental Health Announces Aerial Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for August 1, 2024

Fort Bend County, Texas – Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Environmental Health Division will conduct aerial mosquito spraying on July 30, 2024, to control the mosquito population. The aerial application of the mosquito control pesticide, DIBROM, will commence over designated areas of Fort Bend County, beginning around sunset.

Map of the spray area:

For Questions about Aerial Mosquito Control, please visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news-alerts/questions-about-aerial-mosquito-control

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, follow the 4 “D’s”: Avoid Dusk and Dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Drain standing water around your property.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants when feasible.

Defend yourself by using repellent containing DEET or other CDC-approved mosquito repellents.