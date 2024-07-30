Fiscal Notes: Discover Texas’ 12 Economic Regions

(AUSTIN) — In the latest Fiscal Notes, Comptroller researchers share what makes Texas’ regional economies tick, using location quotient (LQ): comparing an industry’s size in a particular area (based on employment) with its size in the national economy.

There were expected results, such as a heavy concentration of cattle ranching and farming in the High Plains and oil and gas activity in West Texas. But other results were surprising.

In the Southeast, the Petroleum Products Manufacturing industry has an LQ more than 23 times the national average. The Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing industry in the Upper East has an LQ that is more than eight times the national average.

“Our state may be best known for its oil and gas mining or farming industries, but we have a diverse mix of other industries that have enabled our economy to grow faster than the nation’s for many years,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Texas is ideally situated in the heart of the country and provides a myriad of transportation and logistics solutions for a wide range of businesses and industries. And our business-friendly tax and regulatory climate make Texas an extremely attractive place for companies looking for a dynamic state where they can grow and thrive.”

This month, Fiscal Notes also includes Hegar’s call for infrastructure resiliency following Hurricane Beryl and a look at the innovative role Austin-based Army Futures Command plays in military technology.

