Announcement of Recipients of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Fund

Harris County Commissioners Court Approves Award Recipients

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is excited to announce that following a comprehensive assessment and official approval by the Harris County Commissioners Court, 11 organizations have been

designated beneficiaries of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Fund (RHAF). This initiative is crucial in ensuring equitable access to reproductive healthcare services for Harris County residents. Applications were reviewed based on the Request for Applications (RFA) criteria, awarding contract sub-awards to selected applicants. The organizations receiving the awards are:

Asians Against Domestic Abuse

Mid-America Arts Alliance Culture of Health – Advancing Together

East Harris County Empowerment Council

Fundacion Latino Americana de Accion Social, Inc.

Honeycomb Clinic LLC

Omar Welfare Association

Rainbow Health LLC

The Brown Egg Inc.

Homeless Gay Kids Houston

dba Tony’s Place

dba Tony’s Place Vecino Health Centers

Women Healing & Empowering Women

“The COVID-19 pandemic and associated healthcare shortages and precautions have disrupted how individuals access reproductive healthcare services,” said HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson, “we need to ensure that our community members have easy access to these vital health services.”

The RHAF, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, will increase access and utilization of reproductive healthcare services by:

Providing funding to existing under-resourced health clinics to increase capacity for reproductive healthcare services and expand their service delivery within priority zip codes.

Providing funding for grassroots organizations to educate, promote, and connect people to reproductive healthcare services within their community.

This initiative empowers individuals to pursue their reproductive life goals through increased access to a comprehensive suite of healthcare services, benefiting low-income residents across Harris County. We encourage the community to take an active role in this initiative by exploring the awardees’ websites to familiarize themselves with the available services and learn how to access them effectively. Congratulations to our deserving awardees!

For more information regarding reproductive health, please visit hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7350 to schedule an appointment.