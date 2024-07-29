Rotary Club of Katy Grants $25,000 to Local Charities

Katy, Texas – In a heartwarming luncheon at The Club at Falcon Point, the Rotary Club of Katy demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community service by distributing $25,000 in grant money to six local charities. This generous act of giving is part of the club’s ongoing efforts to support organizations that are making a positive impact in the Katy area, and these funds continue to come from the Wild West Brewfest and The Katy Rice Harvest Festival. We appreciate our sponsors, their support and the support they show towards our events.

Because of our sponsors, partners and patrons along with our club members, we continue to give back to those in need.

The following charities were honored as recipients of this year’s grants:

Post It Love : $1,000

: $1,000 Keturah’s Haven : $2,000

: $2,000 Child Builders : $2,500

: $2,500 Art Reach : $5,000

: $5,000 The Boaz House : $5,000

: $5,000 Eyes On Me: $10,000

Each charity was selected for their dedication to serving the community and their alignment with the Rotary Club of Katy’s mission of “Service Above Self.” The funds will aid these organizations in continuing their valuable work, from providing shelter and support to those in need, to enriching lives through the arts and education.

The Rotary Club of Katy’s philanthropic endeavors are fueled by events such as The Wild West Brewfest, Katy Triathlon and The Katy Rice Harvest Festival. These events not only celebrate the spirit of the community but also generate the necessary funds that allow the club to give back to those who dream of helping others.

The Katy Triathlon registration is open now and tickets for The Wild West Brewfest went on sale this past weekend!