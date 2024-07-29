DPS Responds to Fire Involving Radioactive Materials

AUSTIN – On Friday, July 19, around 7:45 p.m., members of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Radiation/Nuclear Detection Unit, along with the Upton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Transportation and other local agencies, responded to the scene of a truck tractor semi-trailer on fire along State Highway 329 northwest of Rankin, Texas. The trailer was transporting UN3332—a radioactive material that contains Cesium-137 which can pose a serious health threat.

The road was immediately closed by local authorities, and DPS personnel begin taking action to ensure the public’s safety, as well as that of the first responders who had been exposed to potential radiation.

DPS Corporal Scott Keane screened the area for radiation using his vehicle’s radiation detection system and found the area was clear. Corporal Keane and Corporal Dustin Henderson then conducted radiation contamination surveys on each of the first responders using their handheld radiation survey equipment.

Once Corporals Keane and Henderson had secured the burned truck tractor semi-trailer and determined the area was safe, the company was allowed to safely transport the UN3332 back to its facility.

The road reopened to traffic around 11 p.m.

View additional photos from the incident here.

About DPS’ Radiation/Nuclear Detection Unit

DPS’ Radiation/Nuclear Detection Unit is housed under the Texas Highway Patrol and is made up of eight commissioned personnel who have advanced training in the field. The eight personnel are stationed throughout the state. The unit includes six field corporals who have specialized radiation/nuclear detection technology in their vehicles allowing them to respond to emergency situations as needed.