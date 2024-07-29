Cruz Condemns Hezbollah Attack on Israel, Blasts Biden-Harris Efforts to Block Israeli Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement:

“Yesterday’s murderous attack on children in Israel is the latest atrocity by Iran’s Hezbollah terrorists. Heidi and I are mourning with the families who have suffered unimaginable losses.

“Instead of standing with our Israeli allies as they respond to this atrocity, Biden-Harris officials are already making excuses for Hezbollah and Iran. This continued appeasement directly endangers the security of Israel and therefore the safety and prosperity of Americans.”