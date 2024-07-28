Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas

All Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Texas will operate 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays, effective July 29.

The centers help Texans with recovery from two disasters, Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the location of the nearest center go to fema.gov/drc .

Texans can shorten wait times at the centers if they apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center. To apply: