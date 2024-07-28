Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas

All Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Texas will operate 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays, effective July 29.
The centers help Texans with recovery from two disasters, Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. To find the location of the nearest center go to fema.gov/drc.
Texans can shorten wait times at the centers if they apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center. To apply:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.