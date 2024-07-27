Thousands of Katy ISD Students Receive   Services Throughout the Summer 

KATY, TX [July 26, 2024] – The fall semester may be about to launch, but in Katy ISD, learning has been year around. This summer, over 18,000 students participated in the District’s Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT), or specialized instruction aimed at providing students with targeted interventions or interest-specific learning opportunities. Others prepared for fall competition, on and off the field, through academic, fine arts or athletic camps.

Largest of the summer’s programs, the District’s KSAT, hosted enrollment across all three levels. Elementary students enrolled in ESL/Bilingual instruction attended grade-specific summer programs designed to build their English-language proficiency. Junior high and high school students were also able to earn original or recovery credit through Katy Virtual School.

“Katy ISD offers a robust summer learning experience for all students and our goal is to ensure they receive what they most need, either intervention, credit or enrichment,” said Carrie Sanguinetti, Coordinator for Online Learning Options, KSAT and Raines Academy.

Many students receiving special education also qualified for Extended School Year (ESY) services that provide them with year around intervention. In June alone, more than 800 students received speech therapy as part of ESY support.

Late May through June, the Fine Arts Department offered several camps for young musicians, including elementary music, junior high choir, orchestra and band, and junior high and high school jazz.

Meanwhile, at the District’s Outdoor Learning Center students were able to engage in a summer recreation program at the Welch Outdoor Learning Center. Outside and away from their screens, students learned about farm animals, nature arts and crafts, and how to cook without modern conveniences.

High schools across Katy ISD offered summer strength and conditioning camps for junior high and high school athletes in advance of next school year.

“Our student-athletes are dedicated to their sport of choice and work to improve, even during the summer,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics for Katy ISD. “Our coaches and trainers create an environment that supports that desire to improve and opportunities for them to learn and grow.”

The District’s Athletics Department also offered recreation swim lessons for those wanting to be safe in the water.

Katy ISD’s fall semester begins Wednesday, August 14.

Katy ISD 2024 Summer Services