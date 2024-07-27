Play the Galveston Island Bucket List Game and Enjoy the Waning Days of Summer

Galveston Island, Texas (July 26, 2024) — The sun is setting on the summer months. Make the most of the remaining days of the season with a trip to Galveston Island and participate in the Galveston Island Back-to-School Bucket List scavenger hunt for the chance to experience fun adventures and win prizes.

Here’s how it works. Head to the Galveston Island Visitor Information Center, 2228 Ship Mechanic’s Row from Aug. 1-19, and pick up the Galveston Island Back-to-School Bucket List passport, complete at least six of the 10 items on the list, then return the completed list to the Visitor Center to receive a prize.

Bucket List items are fun, family friendly – and many are free! They include building a sandcastle, visiting a historic home, touring a museum, buying a souvenir, strolling Historic Downtown Galveston and grabbing a sweet treat, taking a selfie at a mural, riding a trolley, spotting dolphins or pelicans, eating at a local restaurant and taking a self-guided walking tour.

Several Galveston restaurants and businesses offer discounts during the Challenge. For a complete list of participants and specials, pick up the Bucket List Passport from the Visitor Information Center.

“We want to offer families a last hurrah before school starts,” Visit Galveston Executive Director Tony Lyle said. “The scavenger hunt gives families a chance to have fun together while learning about the wide variety of activities and venues Galveston has to offer.”

Families who plan to extend their stays in Galveston can choose from a variety of lodging options including resort hotels, condos, vacation rentals and budget friendly lodges. In addition to some relaxing time on the beach, fresh seafood restaurants and a collection of boutique shopping will help entice visitors to spend some extra time on the island.

For more information about the Bucket List, head to www.visitgalveston.com/events

About Galveston Island

Galveston Island is a historic beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico just 50 miles from Houston. The island is best known as a vacation destination, offering 32 miles of beaches, a variety of family attractions, Texas’ premier cruise port and one of the largest and well-preserved concentrations of Victorian architecture in the country, including several National Historic Landmarks. Galveston Island is the birthplace of Juneteenth and home to popular amusements such as Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn Galveston Island Waterpark, as well as a variety of museums and recreational activities from surfing to birding. For more information on Galveston Island go to www.visitgalveston.com or call 1-888-GAL-ISLE.