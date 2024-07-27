Office of Operations and Technology Services Receives First Place Award from Esri 

The award-winning project focuses on identifying and addressing maternity care deserts

HOUSTON – The Harris County Public Health (HCPH) Office of Operations and Technology Services (OTS) has been honored with being voted first place in the Mapper’s Choice category at the 2024 Esri User Conference Map Gallery, among 737 worldwide submissions. This recognition highlights the exceptional work and innovative use of geographic information system (GIS) technology by the HCPH team, specifically for their map of the Geography of Maternity Care Deserts.

The award-winning project identified and addressed areas in Harris County where maternity care facilities are needed to improve access to essential services. It represents the first comprehensive analysis conducted at the Census Tracts level. Maternity care deserts are geographic regions where pregnant individuals face significant challenges in accessing essential prenatal, delivery, and postnatal services due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and resources.

“Our study provides a detailed understanding of the burden on pregnant persons in these underserved areas,” said Alexey Gruber, Director of the OTS at HCPH. “The findings are crucial for strategically planning new facilities or services to reduce travel barriers and enhance access to maternal healthcare, ultimately aiming to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in these communities.”

The OTS team’s use of advanced GIS technology allowed for a detailed and thorough analysis of the geographic and demographic factors contributing to maternity care deserts. By mapping these areas at the Census Tracts level, the study offers invaluable insights for policymakers, healthcare providers, and community organizations working to address the disparities in maternal healthcare access.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from ESRI,” added Gruber. “This award underscores the importance of leveraging technology and data to address critical public health issues and improve the lives of our residents.”

The ESRI User Conference is a premier event in the GIS industry, bringing together professionals from around the world to share insights, innovations, and best practices. The first-place award in the map gallery competition is a testament to HCPH’s and OTS’s dedication to excellence and innovation in public health.

About ESRI

ESRI is the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping. Since 1969, ESRI has helped organizations harness the power of geography to make informed decisions and solve complex problems.