“CLIFFORD TAKES A RIDE” BOOK READING FOCUSING ON SUMMER CAR SAFETY

TUESDAY, July 30 at 10 a.m.

(Pre-registration required)

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land

WHAT:

You’re invited to learn about summer car safety during an interactive reading of the all-new “Clifford Takes a Ride” based on the beloved Clifford the Big Red Dog children’s book series. The event sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land is aimed at enhancing children’s car safety awareness, especially in the hot summer months. Those who attend will receive books and goodies. Pre-registration is required. The Discovery Center will be closed to the public and those who register will enjoy exclusive access.

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Join us for essential tips for children, followed by an interactive session where you can showcase your newfound knowledge. Book and Plush Toy Giveaway: As a special treat, receive a free copy of “Clifford Takes a Ride,” a t-shirt, and a Clifford plush toy, encouraging continued learning and enjoyment at home. (While supplies last)

The initiative is part of a multi-state children’s safety campaign, headed by the joint efforts of Scholastic, Mercedes-Benz USA, and the non-profit organization Safe Kids Worldwide.

WHEN:

“Clifford Takes a Ride” Book Reading, July 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon.

***Activities, events and times subject to change.

WHERE:

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498.

HOURS/COST:

FREE! To register, please contact mbsl@mbsugarland.com; RSVP required. Limited space available.