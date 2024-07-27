“CLIFFORD TAKES A RIDE” BOOK READING FOCUSING ON SUMMER CAR SAFETY

Plus, free books, t-shirts and toys!
TUESDAY, July 30 at 10 a.m.
(Pre-registration required)
Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
WHAT:
You’re invited to learn about summer car safety during an interactive reading of the all-new “Clifford Takes a Ride” based on the beloved Clifford the Big Red Dog children’s book series. The event sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land is aimed at enhancing children’s car safety awareness, especially in the hot summer months. Those who attend will receive books and goodies. Pre-registration is required. The Discovery Center will be closed to the public and those who register will enjoy exclusive access.
SPECIAL EVENTS:
- “Clifford Takes a Ride” Story Time: Enjoy the all-new book which combines Clifford’s charm with practical car safety tips.
- Car Safety Demo: Join us for essential tips for children, followed by an interactive session where you can showcase your newfound knowledge.
- Book and Plush Toy Giveaway: As a special treat, receive a free copy of “Clifford Takes a Ride,” a t-shirt, and a Clifford plush toy, encouraging continued learning and enjoyment at home. (While supplies last)
The initiative is part of a multi-state children’s safety campaign, headed by the joint efforts of Scholastic, Mercedes-Benz USA, and the non-profit organization Safe Kids Worldwide.
WHEN:
“Clifford Takes a Ride” Book Reading, July 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon.
***Activities, events and times subject to change.
WHERE:
Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498.
HOURS/COST:
FREE! To register, please contact mbsl@mbsugarland.com; RSVP required. Limited space available.