PUBLIC INVITED TO VOTE ON LIBRARIES’ “WE ARE FORT BEND” PHOTO-CONTEST ENTRIES

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) invites the public to visit the library system’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FortBendCountyLibraries)

to vote on the entrees for the “We Are Fort Bend: Summer Splendor” Photography Contest. Voting will take place July 24 through 31.

Photographs will be anonymous until after the judging is complete. Winners will be decided by popular vote. The winning entries will be announced at an Opening Day Reception and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, August 3, at 2:00 pm, in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st-place, 2nd-place, and 3rd-place. The prizes are sponsored by the Friends of the George Memorial Library.

The photos will be on display in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library in Richmond, as well as on a virtual gallery on FBCL’s website, from August 3 through late September.

Amateur photographers of all skill levels were invited to enter original, photographs that portray the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County as they relate to the theme of “Summer Splendor.”

There is no fee for voting on the photographs or for viewing them virtually or in the Gallery at George Memorial Library. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).